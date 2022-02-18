news, court-and-crime,

A driver who killed two people when she crashed into the back of their car at an estimated 100km/h has avoided jail over the incident. Jodie Ann Contacolli was ordered to perform 300 hours of community work in the County Court on Friday following the deaths of Jamie Drummond and Peter Turner on June 13, 2020. The pair had been testing an FJ Holden near the Wangaratta Airport when Contacolli's Nissan Navara ran into the back of the vehicle. Both were killed at the scene. Mr Drummond's son and grandchildren witnessed the crash. Trevor Drummond ran over to the crash scene on Greta Road but there was nothing that could be done for his father and his dad's friend, who were crushed to death. Judge Michael Cahill said a jail term was the usual outcome for cases of dangerous driving causing death. While he noted the devastating impact of Contacolli's offending, he said the case involved a momentary distraction with no drugs, alcohol, speed, fatigue, or erratic or aggressive driving involved. But he said multiple factors, including Contacolli's PTSD, the need to care for her daughter and mother who has dementia, lack of priors, and low moral culpability meant she could avoid a custodial sentence. "The taking of a human life by driving a motor vehicle dangerously is a serious crime," Judge Cahill said. "In your case two innocent people died. "I am conscious of the terrible consequences of your crime to the Turner and Drummond families." The judge said it was likely her eyes had been off the road towards the lower end of an expert's estimation of between 1.4 seconds and 14 seconds. "You took your eyes off the road with dreadful consequences," he said. "This is a very difficult sentencing exercise." She told those at the scene she had been distracted by her daughter in the rear of the car. Contacolli was taken to hospital with a suspected broken arm and her daughter suffered a minor laceration. IN OTHER NEWS: Judge Cahill ordered the Markwood woman perform 300 hours of unpaid work, receive psychological treatment, and not drive for 18 months. Her plea of guilty following a trial, which failed to deliver a verdict due to a COVID-19 case on the jury, avoided the need for a second trial. Judge Cahill said if she was found guilty at a second trial he would have ordered she serve 16 months in jail. Family members were in court for the verdict. Contacolli weeped throughout the matter. More to come. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

