A Lavington drug dealer has been rebuked for going around town with a tomahawk in his backpack. It was a very serious offence that had to be seen within the context of a weapon being carried by someone affected by the use of illicit drugs. Magistrate Sally McLaughlin also sharply criticised Scott Heron's actions in selling such drugs. IN OTHER NEWS "They are serious matters," she said. "And the supply of any drug in our community is abhorrent." Heron, 27, of Douglas Road, was jailed on four supply a prohibited drug matters, though will get to serve the nine-month term in the community by way of an intensive corrections order. He pleaded guilty in Albury Local Court to the charges, which were laid by police in the wake of an investigation targeting the supply of prohibited drugs. MORE COURT STORIES Heron pleaded guilty also to a separate set of charges, involving two of possessing equipment for administering a prohibited drug, custody of an offensive implement in a public place and three of possessing a prohibited drug. On those matters he was convicted and fined $1820 and placed on a nine-month community corrections order. Defence lawyer Mitchell Brooks said Heron, who appeared in court via a video link to Junee jail, had previously beaten his drug issues, but relapsed after a relationship broke down. Heron had found his two months in custody on remand onerous because of a COVID-19 lockdown; on some days he was let out of his cell for no more than 30 minutes. The court was told how Heron carried out drug deals from the car park of the McDonald's restaurant in Wagga Road, Lavington, in November. Police said Heron had been contacted by an undercover officer who was seeking to negotiate the supply of cannabis. One deal had Heron supply 28.29 grams of cannabis on November 16 and another, the next day, a further 29.96 grams for $270.

