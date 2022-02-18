sport, australian-rules-football,

Reliable defender Grace Hay returns for the Murray Bushrangers on Saturday. Hay made an immediate impact in the representative junior football side two years ago with a standout performance, the week before COVID struck, and again impressed in her first game this season a fortnight ago after missing the first two games with netball commitments. "Grace is a real talent who balances football with elite level netball, as a number of the girls do," coach Mark Brown offered. The defender is a strong mark and controls play well with the ability to rebound the ball into attack. The Bushies lose Maddy Gray (ankle injury) and Kaylea Kobzan (unavailable) for the game against Calder Cannons at Corowa's John Foord Oval. IN OTHER NEWS: "Without seeing most of the metro teams, it seems Dandenong is comfortably the yardstick and the rest are reasonably close, with the exception of Gippsland, which is struggling a little."

