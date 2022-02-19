Autumn is the perfect time for fishing

sport, local-sport,

G'day, fishos. Have you noticed the mornings are just starting to get a touch colder as we are about to enter autumn? The season has always been a great time of the year to drop in a line. Natives species like cod and yellas start to become a little more aggressive as the water temperature comes down from those lofty highs of January and February. Fishing becomes a little more pleasant as the heat starts to wane and the lake margins become far more comfortable, allowing the bigger predatory fish to move through there more constantly. Normally, water levels are at their summer lows as we enter this time of the year, but the odd tropical downpour or two has kept the water at constant heights and flows all year. The fishing coming into autumn, and indeed through winter, should be very productive, continuing on the fantastic season we have seen so far. The streams are simply superb at the moment, with good water flow and still at a comfortable temperature for trout. Indeed all forms of angling are working well and it's good to see a few hoppers starting to get about, much to the delight of a few fly fishos. The head waters of the Snowy, Kiewa, Mitta and Ovens are all well worth a trip at the moment, especially on those warmer days. It was nice to see Khancoban Angling club release 8500 cod fingerlings at various sites around the Upper Murray, great work boys. Lake Hume is still the place to go, providing you can put up with a hundred or so little tackers before keeping the odd one or two - unless you're one of the few who gets in amongst a school of better fish up to 38 centimetres. Needless to say, anglers should have little trouble getting a feed of reddies and the odd yella or two. Hard to find something that's not going to catch a fish out there, so keep using those vibes, plastics, jaggers and bait. Below the dam hasn't been too bad when using bait, with a few fishos finding themselves hooked into some bigger cod. Further down, Lake Mulwala is still going ok; spinning with swim baits, such as Jackall Gantias, are the go. Just a little reminder that the Kismet Klassic is on the weekend of February 25-27 and 18-year-old Nagambie local Jono Moore bagged $80,000 for his impressive 105cm Murray cod at the Nagambie Gofish competition. Shepparton will be hosting the annual Murray Codference on Sunday, February 27. A few guest speakers to note are the dual Mulwala Classic winner Thomas Pinter, Kate Norman, Bill Classon and John Fyffe, who will share their knowledge. For further information, visit the Vic Gov recreational fishing site.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/51969259-ef4e-46e4-b1a2-60db740d9398.jpeg/r17_407_469_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg