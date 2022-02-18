sport, local-sport,

Henty will need one of the upsets of the season if it's to defend its title in Cricket Albury-Wodonga Hume on Saturday. The premiers are likely to miss finals as they sit three points out of the top six, but must firstly rely on toppling Holbrook, which also has 33 points, while hoping winless Lockhart can topple sixth-placed Culcairn. Culcairn hasn't played finals for three years, so it's highly unlikely it will let the opportunity slip away from home. The club had spoken publicly prior to last week about needing to post more runs and they managed their second highest score of the season, with Daniel Rooke compiling 35 in the 8-142. Elsewhere, Walla will be looking to steal top spot from The Rock Yerong Creek. The visitors have a three-point break on Walla, which will look to former provincial premiership player Jarryd Weeding to continue his strong batting form. IN OTHER NEWS: Osborne is home to Rand in the five-four battle, while Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock has the bye.

