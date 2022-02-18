coronavirus,

Hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the Riverina as the state's virus restrictions ease. Murrumbidgee Local Health District [MLHD] has recorded 109 positive cases by PCR testing and another 257 through rapid antigen tests [RATs], NSW Health revealed on Friday. The 366 new cases are tallied for the 24 hours to 4pm on Thursday, during which another 15 people across the state died from COVID and more than 9000 contracted the virus. IN OTHER NEWS : They included eight women and seven men ranging in age from their 50s to their 90s, NSW Health said. The MLHD's daily count of fresh cases has remained high in the last two weeks, with 5053 people detected to have the virus since February 4. Eased restrictions have come into effect on Friday, with singing and dancing permitted once again and QR codes and density limits scrapped. Masks will be also wound back to certain settings in another week, premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Thursday. The change has been welcomed by businesses, including Wagga cafe owners Jag Bel and Nancy Martinez. "We want to keep ourselves safe but the restrictions have been really hard for hospitality workers," Mrs Martinez said. However, the pair has no hesitancy in saying goodbye to the QR codes and density limit. "We are hoping to see more people coming in and supporting the business and, in particular, we would like to see more families and school children coming in," Mr Bel said. NSW's vaccination rate is holding steady, with 50.3 per cent of those aged 16 and over having received a COVID booster. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline 1800 831 099.

