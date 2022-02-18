sport, local-sport,

State league player Georgia Clark is Wangaratta's new goal-attack. The 22-year-old fills the void left by coach Kellie Keen, who returned to Benalla at the end of last season. Clark, who's moved to Wangaratta as a paramedic, is set to partner the prolific Amanda Umanski in the Magpies' attack end after a spell with VNL side Geelong Cougars and six years with St Joseph's in the Geelong Football Netball League. She represented the Northern Territory as a youngster and is relishing her latest challenge in the Ovens and Murray. "It's definitely been a huge adjustment coming to play with another team but the skill set here is excellent," Clark said. "They've got a real focus on team values and I've found it a seamless transition. ALSO IN SPORT: "The Maggies girls have made me feel really welcome and it's good to get back out on court after a couple of seasons off through work and uni commitments. "I've heard really good things about the club and the league and I'm keen to see what we can do as a team. "I prefer to be more of a running goaler but I'll assist wherever the girls want to put me on the court." Mid-courter Miranda Gray has also joined Wangaratta from North Albury, with no other losses from last year's A-grade side. "Hopefully Georgia will slot in the ring nicely with Amanda," Magpies co-coach Hannah Grady said. "We really went on the hunt (for a GA) at the end of last year and didn't want to push any of the young girls before they were ready so we decided to outsource."

