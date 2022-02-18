sport, local-sport,

Barnawartha Chiltern will look to a red-hot Rhys Ritchie to keep its spot in the top six and potentially end grand finalists Kiewa's season in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district on Saturday. Ritchie started the delayed year with a century against Bethanga and backed it up with 120 against Baranduda last week. "It's good to see the hard work that he put in over the off-season starting to pay off all the time now, not just hit and miss, he can go out and make runs every week now," team-mate Chris Hartshorn revealed. "If you pitch it it up he'll hit it back over the bowler's head and if you bowl short to him, he'll pull the ball straight away. "He's playing like we expected he would last year." The district competition is remarkable in that all eight teams can play finals with just the two games left. The top two in Yackandandah and Baranduda are safe, with the latter facing a crucial home game against Bethanga, while the ladder leaders are away to Eskdale. Dederang is home to Mount Beauty.

