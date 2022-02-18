community, 100th birthday, Centenarian, Wodonga, Milestone, Estia Health

A Wodonga man celebrated his century yesterday, more than 60 years after building the house his wife still calls home. Leonard Condon marked his 100th birthday with a small outdoor family gathering at Estia Health, where he became a resident nearly two years ago. Born February 18, 1922, Mr Condon lived in Burrumbuttock as a child, then the family moved to a farm at Westby, south of Wagga. His future wife Betty also grew up in the area and they married in Wagga on October 15, 1947. Mr Condon had worked on the Sydney wharves during World War II and then with his wife moved to Wodonga. "He built the house that I am still living in," Mrs Condon, 91, said. "When we got married he had built a garage in the back there and we lived in that while he was building this house." Mr Condon built properties for the housing commission for about eight years then worked on the railways until he retired aged 62. "He was away quite a lot with the railways and I was home with the four children, but we coped," his wife said. "It was hard at times but we got there." Mr and Mrs Condon raised three daughters and a son and now have four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. "Like everybody we've had our ups and downs, but we've had a happy life and we've supported one another with everything," Mrs Condon said. Although frail, Mr Condon is in good general health and well aware of his milestone. "He always said he wanted to live to be 100, and he's made it," his wife said.

