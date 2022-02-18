sport, local-sport,

Daniel Griffin has vowed to make Wodonga Diamonds one of the Albury-Wodonga Football Association's leading clubs once again. The senior men's coach has spent the best part of 20 years at the club, either side of playing spells at Albury United and St Pats, and is fiercely passionate about bringing back the good times. Diamonds have recruited well during the off-season and even the enormous challenges posed by COVID didn't make Griffin think twice about leading them into another campaign. "It was a no-brainer," he said. "I love Diamonds. "Everyone in their life has dark times and I'm no different. I had family and friends who helped me through that at one point in my life and Diamonds was also a big part of that. "Football is the great escape, it's like a haven where you can go for two hours on a Tuesday night, Thursday, on a Sunday and you can escape all of those things. "You can be around your friends who all have the same thing in common. "Mental health is such a prevalent issue now, not just in sport but in life itself and to able to have that outlet for a handful of hours a week is priceless. "My passion comes from Diamonds as a whole, it's a club I love and respect greatly. Aside from home, with my wife and kids, it's probably my favourite place to be. "It sounds a bit weird and some of the players look at me a bit off when I say it but when you're talking about a community club, it's a place that really resonates with me because you can go there and everyone's all about the football. That's what I love to see. "We've probably had five or six years of not great results and being one of the more successful clubs in the history of AWFA, it's important for us to get back to where we belong and I want to be a part of that. "I want to help facilitate that and help bring the guys through and watch them achieve that on the field. ALSO IN SPORT: "I have a very supportive wife, Cherie, and she and the kids understand how much I love doing this, which made the decision to carry on even easier." Shannon McKenzie and Brady Godfrey have joined the club from Twin City and Hamid Subedi has arrived from Boomers while Army postings have led goalkeeper Trent Irvine and centre-half Doug Bennett to Diamonds. With Mitchell Pursehouse and Josh Gigliotti also on board and much expected of rising stars Bidish Chouhan, William Stamp and Cambell Mcdiarmid, it's easy to see where Griffin's optimism comes from. "We are moving forward," he said. "This pre-season has been unpredictable, with 35 players at one session and 10 at the next but we've got our core group locked in across the seniors and reserve grade squad. "It's just a matter of maybe adding one or two more players here and there in a few key positions. "I like to coach with my heart on my sleeve. When I'm talking to players about playing for Diamonds, I'm trying to show them the passion I have for the club. "Yes, the last two years have been a bit rocky but we're still here, we're still passionate and we still want this club to move forward. "This is a great league, a very strong league and very much underestimated by a lot of other teams from outside AWFA." Griffin accepts that his role now extends beyond the technical and tactical realm. "Players are more comfortable nowadays to have a one-on-one discussion with you about something in their personal life," he said. "I've got players who will have those discussions with me and they're confident that they can speak to me and it's not going to go any further. "I'm there not just as their coach but their friend. They can tell me as much or as little as they want and I'm there to listen, not to judge." Talented youngsters Jarrod Anderson and Rhyce Hore are potentially Diamonds' only losses this summer Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/6d3bce35-8ecd-41c1-9f68-46c30b30dc8c.jpg/r145_705_5242_3585_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg