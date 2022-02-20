news, court-and-crime,

A teenager searched because she was in a car with a known drug offender was found to be carrying counterfeit money, a court has heard. Natalie Joan Pieper was carrying a handbag inside which was a mobile phone box. It was inside that box, in the early hours of December 5, that police recovered four $100 counterfeit notes. IN OTHER NEWS: Pieper admitted she had carried the notes around with her for several weeks. But she claimed she did not intend to use the fake currency. Albury Local Court has heard that Pieper, 18, was also carrying a pocket knife, which defence lawyer Sue Robey said measured just a few centimeters. Pieper, of Kiewa Street, South Albury, pleaded guilty before magistrate Sally McLaughlin to custody of a knife in a public place and possessing counterfeit money. MORE COURT STORIES The court was told police were on patrol in North Albury, just before 1am, when they saw a silver Ford Falcon on Lowry Street. They decided to stop the vehicle over some incidents the previous day, but lost sight of the car. Ten minutes they saw the car in the Mity Mart supermarket car park on Union Road, where they also saw an orange Holden Commodore. Police knew the driver of the Ford for his drug-dealing, but he quickly sped off. They then spoke to Pieper, who was in the front passenger seat of the Commodore. Police believed an illicit drug deal had just been conducted. Pieper was convicted and fined $250 for the counterfeit notes and $80 for the knife. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/zTpV5j6X6iLmSh5SbcmSaP/ed83aada-b74a-4fa8-829f-636ffd4e2abe.jpg/r3_380_5182_3306_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg