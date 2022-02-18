sport, local-sport,

A little-known former first class player is hoping to push Wodonga Raiders to a drought-breaking finals appearance in Cricket Albury-Wodonga's provincial competition. Chanaka Ranaweera played 10 top level games in his homeland Sri Lanka, claiming an impressive 23 wickets at 24 apiece, including two five-wicket hauls with a best of 5-37. He also posted 190 runs at 16, with a highest score of 45. After moving to Australia around four years ago, Ranaweera played for Moorabbin in the strong Victorian Sub-District Cricket Association, but moved to Raiders this season. He boasts 17 wickets at 17 with his wily left-arm medium fast, boasting a 5-17 against wooden spooners New City. The 34-year-old is one of the few players in the provincial competition who can swing the ball both ways. "Number one is rhythm," he replied when asked how he swings the ball. "You must have a good run up, good action and good delivery, but the most important is the wrist position." Former Australian fast bowler Ryan Harris was an outstanding quick, racking up an impressive 113 wickets at 24 in a short Test career. He was highly regarded for a number of attributes, including his wrist position behind the ball when he delivered which allowed him to 'snap' the wrist and gain greater pace and lift. Ranaweera is naturally not about to unlock his swing secrets publicly, but the team has access to his information. "It's good for me, I can share my experiences with my younger team-mates and we have such a young team," he explained. Raiders' hopes of playing finals will rise or fall on Saturday's away match against St Patrick's. The pair sits on 42 points apiece, a win out of the top six. However, sixth-placed Belvoir has the bye and teams don't receive points at provincial level for the week off. As well as making finals, the Patties will be desperate to reward Dean Nicholson with a win in his 200th club game. The enormously popular skipper has struck 3764 runs at 22 and claimed 168 wickets at 18. Meanwhile, Tallangatta joins the Patties and Raiders with a crucial game. The Bushies are away to ladder leaders North Albury, although the team is coming off an impressive four-wicket win over third-placed Albury. Elsewhere, Albury is away to Corowa and Lavington meets near neighbours New City, while Wodonga travels across to East Albury, which gained momentum with a win last week. ALSO IN SPORT: There's just three rounds left and the ladder is: North 84, Wodonga 72, Albury 66, Lavington 57, Tallangatta 51, Belvoir 48, East 48, Corowa 45, St Pat's 42, Raiders 42, New City 15. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/f60aaee9-683b-4ae3-951f-2c3221d8ef1f.jpg/r0_263_6409_3884_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg