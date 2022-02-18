news, local-news,

There is hardly a day when Wodonga State Emergency Service volunteers aren't called out to assist the community. But this time, the unit is the one making the call - for more people to join up. Victorian SES chief executive Stephen Griffin visited Wodonga yesterday to meet some of the 24 members and encourage others to add to their number. "The biggest priority is actually trying to take some pressure off the volunteers," he said. Mr Griffin said SES call-outs had increased 27 per cent over the past two years, up by about 100,000 hours to 500,000 hours of work a year. The workload at units like Wodonga had risen by about 5 per cent to about 40,000 hours. "We're asking a lot of volunteers," the chief executive said. "Our volunteers are highly trained, highly skilled, but they've got to do all that investment in training to be able to do that. "They just can't walk in the door and say, 'I want to volunteer'. There's a lot of investment in that time as well." During COVID-19 restrictions and lockdowns, members couldn't meet physically for training. "These skills are very much hands-on skills," Mr Griffin said. "If you're talking about road rescue, you've actually got to be accredited. "So the units have been under a fair bit of pressure because they can't meet, they can't work with each other." Wodonga SES deputy controller of training Megan Vearing said the unit had been called out on all but four days this year. "We've been going to everything ... crashes, we've done two paraglider rescues, ... marine incidents," she said. "And then obviously, with the two large weather events that we had here." IN OTHER NEWS: Border's cancer charity gala dancers share plans at official launc COVID rules deny daughter entry to hospital before mother's death Woman charged over arson at Porepunkah home Ms Vearing said volunteering for the SES opened up many opportunities after initial training. "You can sort of pick your adventure and utilise your skills that you bring to the service," she said. "Here we do road crash rescue and then we also do a few extra specialised sort of things like land search, swift water rescue, alpine search and rescue. "So there's quite a vast range; you can pick the things that you are interested in and channel your training down that way." Mr Griffin also wanted to learn how the organisation could help its volunteers more and explore avenues of support from government. "Because volunteers like Megan ... as you can see, they've got their own work," he said. "They've got family, they've got a social life ... they've got all this work to do. "But they've actually got to run this business and fundraise." The SES holds two recruiting drives a year. For more information, go to ses.vic.gov.au/join-us/volunteer.

