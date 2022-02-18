sport, local-sport,

Sam Stephens can sense a new level of determination among the Tallangatta players with a place in the provincial finals tantalisingly close. With three games to go, the Bushies control their own destiny having climbed to fifth with five wins from their last six matches. Tallangatta has taken to the 50-over format as well as any other team and with Stephens back at the head of their bowling attack, look a dangerous proposition at the pointy end of the season. "You'd rather have the form at this end of the year than at the start, so momentum is definitely building," Stephens said. "If we can build over the next few weeks, we'll go a fair way into the finals. "But if we drop a game in the next three, that could be the end of our year. "It's the first year I can remember where the whole team actually turns up to training. "Tallangatta's got a reputation that we don't train really hard and yet we still pull it together on game day, but we've got all the younger guys and the older guys there, everyone helps each other out doing extra throw-downs and stuff so there's definitely a bit of determination this year. "Winning games of cricket pumps you up a bit more as well." Stephens, 28, didn't feature until Round 7 but has made up for lost time by claiming 11 wickets at an average of 12.7. "Before I played, I'd done plenty of training but nothing prepares you for playing cricket like actually getting out there," Stephens said. "The first couple of games, I definitely felt rusty. "Bowling in the nets is completely different to getting out on the proper pitch and bowling to real batters who you don't train with. ALSO IN SPORT "It took a little bit to get going but I've done it for a while now so the body starts to remember what it needs to do. "Every over is a new over for me but they're coming out pretty good at the moment. "Everyone knows I've played for Tallangatta forever so they tend to shut up shop against the opening bowler, which allows the other guys to chime in and get wickets." The Bushies are away to leaders North Albury on Saturday.

