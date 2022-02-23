Pogson Cronin Kerr Solicitors & Notary is a well-established law firm, servicing Albury, Wodonga, Holbrook and surrounding areas since 1993 Rod Pogson and Mark Cronin, together with the current principal Erin Kerr, are well regarded in the local area for providing legal services to a diverse group of clients from commercial, business, and private clients located locally, regionally and nationally. "We have a team practising in all areas of law, including family law and crime, property and commercial services, wills and probate, licensing and civil litigation matters," Erin said. "Our lawyers are passionate about the law, most importantly, they strive to connect with people to assist with their everyday legal needs. We pride ourselves on being accessible to clients when they need us." During recent times (COVID), Pogson Cronin Kerr Solicitors & Notary has continued to be accessible to their clients. From advocating on behalf of their clients in court to assisting with urgent custody arrangements, wills and estates and property transactions. The firm is led by principal solicitor, Erin Kerr, who took over the firm in October 2020. Erin has extensive knowledge in regional property/commercial transactions and estate planning on the border, having grown up in Kiewa/Tangambalanga and working in the regional area throughout her legal career. The property/commercial division within the firm is further championed by senior practitioner Rod Pogson and Charlotte Mitlehner. Angus Lingham, senior associate, heads the Litigation division with Mark Cronin. "These gentlemen bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in all aspects of Criminal law," Erin said. "They are further assisted by solicitor, Hannah Neithe, who specialises in family law. "If you suffer a breakdown of marriage or relationship, our lawyers can provide legal advice in relation to all areas of family law, including such issues as divorce applications, property settlements, children's issues, consent orders and financial agreements. "We are your family law advocates."

Pogson Cronin Kerr Solicitors & Notary: your family law advocates

