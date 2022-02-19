news, court-and-crime,

It's been five years since the bizarre shooting of a grandfather in the North East, and the motivation and identity of the armed man appear no closer to being known. Tourist Kelvin Tennant was riding his bike on the Myrtleford-Everton rail trail in Everton on February 18, 2017, when he was gunned down by three bullets to his head and chest. He had noticed a vehicle backed up to the trail and had only a split-second look at the shooter before he opened fire. Mr Tennant played dead after being shot. Reflecting on the fifth anniversary on Friday, the now 77-year-old says the case remains a mystery. "I don't think they're any closer to finding the person," Mr Tennant said of police. "It hasn't changed from what they felt initially, that it was possibly just a random happening, that I just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. "Maybe it was someone who had an issue with drugs, but it's a difficult thing. "It's bewildered police that such an event would occur, especially once they looked into my background. "It's such a strange situation and it seems nowhere close to being resolved." Mr Tennant was helped by passersby and later met the pair after returning to the region. Police enquiries, public appeals for information, the use of a caravan and display of Mr Tennant's bike haven't led to a breakthrough. Police still keep the grandfather updated on the case, which has a $500,000 reward. Mr Tennant decided immediately after the incident that he wouldn't let the violent attack stop him from doing anything. A psychologist spoke to him as part of a victims of crime matter and said few people come out of such traumatic incidents as well as he has. Images of the 77-year-old depict a smiling man keen to spend time with his family and travel despite still having bullet fragments in his skull, hearing loss in his right ear and eyesight problems. "I resolved right from the word go that I wasn't going to let it stop me enjoying whatever number of years I have left," he said. "I'm grateful to be in the situation I am in, without a doubt. "It's just determination." Detective Sergeant Brad Potts of the Armed Crime Squad said police were also determined to resolve the case. "Police are still as committed five years on from this incident to finding who is responsible for the shooting and holding them to account," he said. "The shooting left Kelvin with devastating injuries, some of which he is still feeling the impact of today. "We are keen to speak to anyone who has information about the shooting and who is responsible, no matter what that information might be." While a recent back injury has prevented Mr Tennant from riding recently, he hopes it will only be temporary. Getting back on the bike was important for him after the ordeal. He has only returned to the North East twice, including once to meet with investigators, but remains active and keen on travelling. He is also keen to see justice done. Mr Tennant said there would be "someone out there who will know who did it". "Justice should be done," he said. "People who do this sort of thing to anyone in society, who act evilly with murderous intent, should be brought to justice. "They don't deserve to have their freedom." Information, no matter how small, can be provided by calling 1800 333 000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/99dd161b-f7a2-4e82-8ba7-f5534f33535c.jpg/r0_55_1440_869_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg