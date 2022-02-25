At The Klinic, a boutique pilates studio in Wodonga, the team believe that "movement is medicine." "Movement should be enjoyable, so we continue to do it. We offer a welcoming, fun and adaptive space where anyone and everyone can exercise," The Klinic's exercise physiologist Erin Glass said. "We help guide you through exercise no matter your age, gender, shape or fitness level. "Our knowledgeable instructors do their very best to make sure you are exercising to your level whilst giving you many options to progress and help achieve your goals." Pilates has been gaining popularity and it's clear why with a huge list of benefits it offers. Pilates combines strength and stretch, aiming to improve mobility, posture, balance, coordination, and strength. "Pilates can be your sole form of training or can be used to complement other forms such as gym, running or yoga," Erin said. There are two main types of pilates, mat pilates and reformer pilates. "Mat pilates, traditionally on a mat and using various props builds foundations in strength, flexibility, posture and balance," Erin said. "Reformer pilates is that next level whole-body workout but is also kind on your body. "Using a reformer and other props provides a dynamic resistance-based type of training without the increased loading into weight-bearing joints. "It's amazing the amount of people who haven't tried or even heard of it because it truly is an amazing way to move your body." At The Klinic, class sizes are small to ensure students get the instruction needed. It also has the added benefit of creating a welcoming community feel. "At The Klinic, six is our number," Erin said. "These small class sizes allow us to modify seamlessly to your level if needed. "We get to know a lot about our clients - from the niggles and injuries to how their dog went at the vet or their child went in that exam last week. "We are a community, a place where you feel welcomed from the moment you walk through the door." Classes on offer: Open Level Reformer - A class for everyone with options and modifications for all levels. Pilates Combined - Circuit-style focusing on strength building exercises. A crowd favourite targeting strength with less cardio. HIIT Pilates - Circuit-style cardio perfect to get the heart rate up and improve conditioning. Combining both reformer pilates with strength and conditioning exercises on the mat. Pre/Post Natal Reformer - This class aims to keep future and new mums moving in a safe way whilst targeting posture and overall strength. Gold Pilates - For those over 55 years. Focused on building and maintaining strength, posture and balance. Clinical - Clients complete a program specific to goals, injury/condition and/or areas of imbalance.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hAYf5uV8h5f2xWYCvhVdDZ/107caa8f-75dd-4e49-b578-8ee541de4639.jpg/r0_912_4073_3213_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Boutique pilates studio The Klinic offers individualised classes

+6 Pictures: Amber Fletcher Photography











MORE GALLERIES At The Klinic, a boutique pilates studio in Wodonga, the team believe that "movement is medicine." "Movement should be enjoyable, so we continue to do it. We offer a welcoming, fun and adaptive space where anyone and everyone can exercise," The Klinic's exercise physiologist Erin Glass said.

"We help guide you through exercise no matter your age, gender, shape or fitness level. "Our knowledgeable instructors do their very best to make sure you are exercising to your level whilst giving you many options to progress and help achieve your goals."

Pilates has been gaining popularity and it's clear why with a huge list of benefits it offers. Pilates combines strength and stretch, aiming to improve mobility, posture, balance, coordination, and strength. "Pilates can be your sole form of training or can be used to complement other forms such as gym, running or yoga," Erin said.

There are two main types of pilates, mat pilates and reformer pilates. "Mat pilates, traditionally on a mat and using various props builds foundations in strength, flexibility, posture and balance," Erin said.

"Reformer pilates is that next level whole-body workout but is also kind on your body.

"Using a reformer and other props provides a dynamic resistance-based type of training without the increased loading into weight-bearing joints.

"It's amazing the amount of people who haven't tried or even heard of it because it truly is an amazing way to move your body." At The Klinic, class sizes are small to ensure students get the instruction needed. It also has the added benefit of creating a welcoming community feel.

"At The Klinic, six is our number," Erin said. "These small class sizes allow us to modify seamlessly to your level if needed.

"We get to know a lot about our clients - from the niggles and injuries to how their dog went at the vet or their child went in that exam last week.

"We are a community, a place where you feel welcomed from the moment you walk through the door."

Classes on offer: Open Level Reformer - A class for everyone with options and modifications for all levels. Pilates Combined - Circuit-style focusing on strength building exercises. A crowd favourite targeting strength with less cardio. HIIT Pilates - Circuit-style cardio perfect to get the heart rate up and improve conditioning. Combining both reformer pilates with strength and conditioning exercises on the mat. Pre/Post Natal Reformer - This class aims to keep future and new mums moving in a safe way whilst targeting posture and overall strength. Gold Pilates - For those over 55 years. Focused on building and maintaining strength, posture and balance. Clinical - Clients complete a program specific to goals, injury/condition and/or areas of imbalance.

SHARE