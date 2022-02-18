sport, local-sport, tap 'n' run, ron stubbs, country championships

Trainer Ron Stubbs is confident Tap 'N' Run is the right horse to break his recent hoodoo in the $150,000 SDRA Country Championships Qualifier, (1400m) at Wagga today. Stubbs is due for a change of luck in the lucrative feature after Yousay Bolt was pre-race favourite in 2019 but was scratched in the lead-up to the race with a hoof complaint. Stablemate Squidensquizz also never got to contest the feature race last year after succumbing to a tendon complaint. "It's fair to say the race hasn't been a happy hunting ground for the stable at all," Stubbs said. Tap 'N' Run is among the leading chances at Wagga today and boasts an ultra-consistent recent record. The four-year-old gelding has two wins and three minor placings from his past six starts. The Gary Colvin-trained Another One has been installed as the $3.50-favourite after winning the Qualifier and running second in the final last year. Tap 'N' Run is considered the biggest threat to Another One's crown and is on the second line of betting at $6.50. "I think it's a very open race and a very even bunch of horses," Stubbs said. "I'm biased but if you took my horse out of the equation, I would find it tough to pick who I think is the horse to beat." Stubbs said he couldn't be happier with Tap 'N' Run's preparation. The son of Reward For Effort stamped himself as a promising horse in the making last preparation when narrowly beaten in a TAB Highway at Rosehill. "No doubt my horse is a genuine winning hope," he said. "He has only missed a place twice in his career. "He was only beaten a lip in a TAB Highway last preparation which is a good form pointer for a race of this nature. "Winning form is good form and we've got a good barrier. "The horse is fit and well and I'm sure he will run a big race and if he doesn't, I won't be able to find too many excuses." ALSO IN SPORT Stubbs revealed he tinkered slightly with Tap 'N' Run's final lead-up race where he won on his home track over 1400m carrying 60kg. "The original plan was to go over 1000m up to 1200m and then the 1400m of the Championships," Stubbs said. "But we went to 1400m last-start which was a worry pre-race but post race I was glad we did it. "We drop 4kg in weight in the Qualifier, as a trainer you take any advantage you can get and that's a huge advantage."

