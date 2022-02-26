Kotzur K Rail is a versatile fencing product that provides stock handling solutions to a variety of applications. Available in two widths of 160mm and 230mm and five thicknesses K Rail is suitable for stock yards, holding pens, stock crates and rural and domestic fences. K Rail is produced with Z450 galvanised coating for long term protection with a low-maintenance finish and manufactured from high-tensile steel. K Rail is easy to install and can be welded or screwed into position. K Rail is available in six-metre lengths as standard or cut to length to suit post spacing's or unique installations. It can also be rolled to suit curved applications such as Bugle yards or shaped on site as needed. The rolled edge ensures it is people and stock friendly and adds to the strength and rigidity by doubling the edge thickness. The highly-visibility solid barrier combined with the K Rails rolled edges helps to create a low-bruise and low-stress environment for handling valuable breeding and slaughter stock. The natural visibility of a K Rail stock yard combined with a well-conceived yard design assists stock to flow easily. K Rail yards are not only stock safer, but people can move around K Rail yards and fences protected from injury by the smooth rolled edges. Kotzur manufacture K Rail on site in their Walla Walla factory.

Kotzur K Rail is a superior rail for stock handling

For more information or to view the K Rail fencing options call Kotzur on (02) 6029 4700 or go to www.kotzur.com.