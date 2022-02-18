sport, local-sport, gary colvin, another one, country championships

Wagga trainer Gary Colvin is confident Another One is primed to defend his Country Championships crown at Wagga today. Another One scored a thrilling win in the $150,000 feature last year before going on to run second in the $500,000 final. Although Another One has failed to win in five subsequent starts since last year's victory, he returns to the scene of his biggest triumph. Another One also boasts three wins and two placings from five previous starts on his home track. ALSO IN SPORT Colvin feels Another One has only got stronger since recently returning from a three month spell. "I think he's stronger. He's more mature. I'm very happy with the way he's going. I'm pretty confident he'll run a big race," Colvin told The Daily Advertiser "I'm good! My week's done. He's ready to go. The two of them are ready to go. Now it's just up to the jockeys." Colvin will have a two-pronged attack in the race with Nic's Hero also engaged.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/4fb50984-6ac7-456d-8f10-42f9934f7fa1.jpg/r3_189_3690_2272_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg