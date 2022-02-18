sport, australian-rules-football,

Next weekend's AFL pre-season clash has received a bumper boost with finalists GWS confirming it will field all available players, including co-captains Stephen Coniglio and Josh Kelly (see right). The Giants will face fierce rivals Sydney Swans, who they knocked out of last year's finals in a thriller. "There will be around 36 to 38 players who will be available, we're in reasonable nick at the moment, everyone that's available to play will play," Giants' general manager of football Jason McCartney revealed. "The top end will play, Coniglio, Kelly, Tim Taranto." The Giants other co-captain Toby Greene is allowed to play a practice match, but given he has five weeks left of a suspension from last year, McCartney suggested there's little point in him playing and then resting for another long period. While McCartney naturally can't speak for the Swans, he says the limited number of pre-season games means most clubs will adopt a similar attitude. "You don't get too many opportunities in preparation now, it's next weekend and then the following weekend and that's it," he offered. ALSO IN SPORT: "We've obviously been doing match simulation at training, but haven't had the chance yet to play against opposition clubs. "The Swans will be exactly the same as us." The match at Lavington Sportsground will be the complex's first major event after a $19.6 million redevelopment. It will be played in six periods next Friday night, February 25.

