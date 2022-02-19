Bidding starts at $1M for property 'seconds' from Dean Street

news, local-news,

One million dollars was the opening bid for a property "seconds" from Dean Street that sold for an undisclosed price at the weekend. Stean Nicholls Real Estate auctioned the three-bedroom, single-level terrace residence at 484 Macauley Street on Saturday. A second bid of $1,020,000 was made before the property was passed in. Auctioneer Geoff Stean urged those registered her would not enter a vendor bid. "I don't want to have an auction after an auction - that's what happened on two houses last week," he said. An undisclosed price "much higher than where the bidding stopped" was later negotiated following the auction. IN OTHER NEWS: There were two strong bidders in the running for 737 Kiewa Street, a three-storey property overlooking Albury. That property went for $797,000, "well above reserve". A vacant block at 12 Mclaren Boulevard in Thurgoona was sold at auction for $260,000 by McGrath Albury-Wodonga. Principal Gabrielle Douglas said three out of four properties were sold under the hammer. There was competitive bidding for 533 Logan Road, which sold for $376,000, while 1/39 Florence Crescent West Albury sold for an undisclosed price. "There's still certainly a lot of energy out there in the market," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ellen.ebsary/af4605a5-3892-4546-9ba2-fe4e99fee15b.jpg/r0_1401_3821_3560_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg