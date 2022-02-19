sport, local-sport,

Tallangatta continued their march into finals by stunning leaders North Albury at Bunton Park. The visitors recovered from 3/12 to post 7/207 and then dismissed the Hoppers for 141. CAW Hall of Famer Andrew Lade rolled back the years to claim 4-39 while there were two wickets each for Corey McIntosh and Harris Lee. It's now three straight wins and six from seven for the Bushies, who have knocked off two of the competition's top-three sides in consecutive weeks. "We've got good belief," Tallangatta captain Matt Armstrong said. "We have real strength in our bowling attack, we've got good options with four good seamers and four good spinners. "With seven or eight all-rounders, it gives us heaps of firepower in the middle order with the bat so we can afford to play aggressively. "We took 10 wickets and created another four or five chances with some splats so if we catch those catches first time around, which is going to be important in the finals, we should go deep." McIntosh (63) put on 103 with Shoaib Shaikh (52) and their partnership swung the match Tallangatta's way, with Lachie Paton (30 not out) and Thomas Gibbs (16) adding useful late runs. In reply, Ben Fulford made 46 but once Lee had him caught by Phil Neville, the game was up and McIntosh claimed the last two wickets in one over. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/598b3c8b-d45c-4878-a6ae-5bba3e73a854.png/r370_337_945_662_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg