sport, local-sport,

Matt Crawshaw hit a crucial half-century as St Patrick's kept their finals hopes alive with victory over Wodonga Raiders. Crawshaw faced 87 balls for his 52 and shared a partnership of 87 runs with opener Neil Smith, who scored 33. Having earlier dismissed their visitors for just 123 at Xavier, the Patties won by six wickets with more than 16 overs to spare. Defeat leaves Raiders turning their thoughts to next season but for St Patrick's, games against Tallangatta and Corowa will now decide their fate with just two rounds to go. "Every game's a final at the moment so we came here knowing that we had to win," captain Dean Nicholson said. "We knew early wickets were going to be key. "Alistair Burge had a really good knock last week (scoring 127 against North Albury) and Jesse Griffiths is a very dangerous player so for Luke Evans to knock them over in successive overs was huge for us. ALSO IN SPORT "'Crawsh' is one of the best bats in the comp. "His stats this year don't say it but he's a matchwinner. "He didn't need to do anything too extravagant today; that knock was just what we needed." Raiders had slumped to 7/54 before Jack Stewart (38) and Chanaka Ranaweera (28) pushed the score along to something approaching competitive. But the home side, for whom coach Liam Scammell took 4-37, always looked in control with the bat on Nicholson's 200th appearance for the club. "There's so much talk and everyone wants to look at the ladder and say 'we can sneak in if this happens' but if we can knock off Tallangatta and Corowa, we give ourselves every opportunity to fit into that six," Nicholson said. "It's not a case of looking at other games - as long as we win the game that's in front of us, we should set ourselves up for the rest of the season. "You've got to be confident as club captain. "We've won three of our last four and the game we lost, we scored more runs than the opposition (Albury were awarded five penalty runs for the Patties' slow over rate)." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/8011f49c-8c42-458d-a1a6-dc61af660924.jpg/r232_334_3203_2013_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg