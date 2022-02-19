sport, australian-rules-football,

Murray Bushrangers produced a grandstand finish in the final quarter of Saturday's NAB League Girls clash against Calder Cannons. Having kicked just two goals in the first three quarters, the Bushies booted four in a dramatic final term at Corowa's John Foord Oval. But it wasn't quite enough to save them from a third defeat in five outings as the visitors edged it by 7.4 (46) to 6.4 (40). "It was a Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde-type performance," assistant coach Mario de Santa-ana admitted. "In the first three quarters, we really struggled to find our game but in the last quarter we came home pretty hard. We looked clean, transition was good and we got goals. "But the opposition defended well, they structured up behind the footy really well and we probably let ourselves down in the first three quarters with our structure." Mindy Quade kicked three goals for the Bushrangers, taking some strong grabs inside 50 during an exciting climax which saw the scores levelled briefly. But some poor decision-making earlier in the game eventually cost the hosts, who left themselves with too much to do against the Melbourne side. "We were happy with the third quarter in that we matched them but we'd made some mistakes and skill errors," de Santa-ana said. "All we needed to do was re-focus, play our role and make sure we were right with the structure. I think we got our structure right in the last quarter and the results are on the scoreboard. "Any coach in the girls program at NAB level would be rapt with that last quarter and the skill set shown. "That's what we're trying to do, develop the girls to a point where they become draftable. It's a very small window for some of them and when you see that sort of performance in the last quarter, you sit back and say 'imagine what would happen if we did that for four quarters.' "But the girls are all different ages and different levels of maturity so the game's going to go up and down quite a bit." Co-captain Keeley Skepper stood up in the last quarter and there were also big performances from fellow midfielder Zarlie Goldsworthy and Zara Hamilton, who moved to the back flank with good effect. ALSO IN SPORT Goldsworthy, who's made a flying start to her Bushies career, was heavily tagged all game but was hugely influential in the late charge. "We're really happy with how the girls are developing," de Santa-ana said. "Fitness levels are good but we need to keep working on our ground balls and our game sense. "That game shows us we're resilient and can come back but we can't afford to make those mistakes for three quarters and expect to win games."

