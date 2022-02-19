sport, local-sport,

Four teams are separated by half a game in an epic battle for the last place in provincial finals. East Albury and Belvoir have been joined on 48 points by St Patrick's, with Corowa just three points further back in ninth. Defeats for the Crows and Corowa on Saturday have set up an almighty scrap over the final two rounds of the home-and-away season. ALSO IN SPORT East Albury lost to Wodonga by 50 runs at Alexandra Park, bowled out for 163 after the Dogs had posted 213. Matt Tom (33), Miles Hemann-Petersen (25), Dean White (28) and Brett Davies (25) all got starts but none went on to score big. Corowa were always up against it at Ball Park after collapsing to 92 all out against Albury, who won by six wickets as opener Alex Popko top-scored with 23. And despite 68 from Tendai Maruma, his third half-century of the season, New City lost by six wickets away to Lavington, with president Sam O'Connor carrying his bat for 59 not out.

