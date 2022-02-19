sport, local-sport,

Reigning CAW Hume premiers Henty have the chance to claim another flag after sliding into sixth spot just in the nick of time. The Swampies convincingly downed Holbrook after chasing down the home side's total of 65 in the final round of the season. At the same time, Culcairn was overrun by Lockhart, seeing the Lions slide to seventh spot. "It was more or less an elimination final for us," Culcairn's Vince Chaffey said. Several players got starts for Lockhart but none really went on to turn the screw as Spencer Small (16), Jordan Renner (24), Declan Carroll (17), Luke Murray (11) and Jarrod Byrnes (22) all chipped in towards a score of 8/143. Jackson Lezius took 3-24 for Culcairn, who reached 3/81 in reply before collapsing to lose their last seven wickets for 33 runs. Chaffey, opening the batting, top-scored with 34 and Jack Retallick added 25 before he was run out, but Lockhart, for whom Small claimed 4-37, had too many runs in the bank. Chaffey praised the efforts of brothers Lachlan and Riley Knobel this season, as well as Lezius. "We had a few good wins this year, so we're definitely heading in the right direction," Chaffey said. "We do struggle a lot to have a consistent side, but when we're together we're pretty good." Thomas Newton made 44 of Henty's 73 runs on Saturday, with Daniel Terlich making up the difference. Both finished not out, while teammate David White took an incredible eight wickets. Ben Parker was the top scorer for Holbrook with 22. Walla convincingly got the better of The Rock-Yerong Creek at Walla, winning by nine wickets. ALSO IN SPORT: TRYC won the toss, chose to bat first and were 1/71 before losing six wickets for the addition of just 18 runs. Tom Simmons led the charge with the ball, claiming 4-10 from his eight overs including four maidens, while Jarryd Weeding finished with 3-24. Mark Alcorn top-scored with 58 for the visitors but only two of his team-mates reached double-figures in a strangled total of 9/127. Walla made light work of that target, knocking off the runs with almost 10 overs to spare and with most of their players not even required to pad up. Chris Hutchinson hit five boundaries on his way to 65 not out, with fellow opener Mark Taylor scoring 28 and Joel Merkel unbeaten on 26. It was a closer affair at Osborne, where the home side's run-chase against Rand went down to the final over. Mark Kreutzberger's 44 helped Rand post 6/121 in their 40 overs, with opener Jarman Teesdale reaching 29 before Joseph Perryman had him caught behind by Thomas Howard. Rand did their best to defend the modest total and Will Swift's eight overs brought him 4-30 but one key partnership laid the foundations for Osborne's victory. Captain Ed Perryman put on 79 with Howard after the home side had been 2/21. Perryman eventually falling one run short of his fourth fifty of the season, while Howard was 43 not out when Osborne passed the winning post with three balls remaining. The final six will now advance to finals next weekend. Walla meet Henty, Brock-Burrum clash with Rand and TRYC face Osborne.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/8a659126-c586-40f6-ac7a-45bb5c8de5e0.jpg/r12_482_4600_3074_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg