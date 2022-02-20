sport, local-sport,

Despite a strong start from Wodonga it wasn't enough to upset ladder leaders Wangaratta during Ovens and Murray A1 pennant on Saturday. The visitors took the first two rinks, but a total of 28 by Adrian Pantling and 26 by Maurice Braden put Wangaratta back in control to claim the win 84 shots to 74 at the Wangaratta Bowls and Sports Club. Yarrawonga were also winners on the weekend after defeating Corowa RSL 84-75. It was a tight battle between Troy Brockley and Neil Hocking to kick things off, while Yarrawonga's Larry Thompson finished off strongly with a 21-28 result against Kevin Porter to seal the deal. ALSO IN SPORT: YMGCR claimed all but one rink against Rutherglen at the Rutherglen Bowling Club. Benalla defeated Kiewa 97-69. After 12 rounds the ladder reads: Wangaratta, YMGCR, Wodonga, Benalla, Rutherglen, Yarrawonga, Kiewa and Corowa RSL.

