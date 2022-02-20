news, local-news,

More than 2000 competitors dusted off their running shoes for the long-awaited comeback of City2City on Sunday. The 2186 entrants tackled a new course from Albury's QEII Square, which bypassed the traditional route across Lincoln Causeway and utlised the underpass to connect to Wodonga's Sumsion Gardens before it finished at Junction Place. Cobram's Nathan Stoate won the men's 15-kilometre event for the first time with a personal best finish of 47.03. "I love this event. I think this is the fourth time I've done it," he said. "I was aiming at the 15km because I've done a lot of 10km races. I want to run a half marathon soon, so I thought the 15km would help me run a better half." Canberra runner Claire Ashworth went one better than her 2020 performance to clinch the women's 15-kilometre title in 57.48. "I ran by myself for the first seven or eight kilometres and then hit the back of the 10-kilometre runners, so it was nice to have some company in the back half of the race," she said. "It's just nice to be back at a great community event with so many runners." Albury's Paddy Stow went back-to-back in the men's 10-kilometre event with a blistering effort of 30.34, while Brittany Harriden won the women's race in 36.08. Stow showed his commitment to the event after making the trip back to the Border at 3.45am on Sunday after he attended a friend's wedding on Saturday night. IN OTHER NEWS: "I predominantly run on the roads, so I did this as a bit of a rust buster and I'm going to do the half marathon at Wangaratta which is on March 20," he said. "The goal for this year is the Gold Coast Marathon." Kobe Drummond (26.37) and Kelli Hoffman (29.54) were the 7.5-kilometre champions. City2City founder Michelle Hudson was thrilled to see a strong turnout, which helped raised $70,000 for Albury Wodonga Health's community care team. "We had almost 1000 people join the virtual format last year, but clearly there's nothing like the real thing," Ms Hudson said. "We believe it sends a clear message that people value their local health service and want to do as much as they can to support it." AWH community care director Tanya Dawe was grateful City2City's committee decided to run the event. "We've had really uncertain times but it was great to bring the community together again," Ms Dawe said. "We have work ahead to put this money into our services to make access to care better for all." In City2City's eight-year history, more than 28,000 participants have raised almost $700,000 for the cross-border health service.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/ec08d399-0fea-4710-937e-ef30e91d74a5.jpg/r0_406_5472_3498_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg