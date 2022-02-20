sport, local-sport,

Barnawartha/Chiltern has kept its finals hopes alive after chasing down Kiewa's total of 135 at Barnawartha on Saturday. Rhys Ritchie continued his form with the bat to rack up 41 runs for the victors, who now sit fifth on the ladder ahead of the last round of the District season. "He (Ritchie) has been fantastic for us this year," coach Chris Hartshorn said. "We knew that if we lost we were pretty much out of it, so it's pretty good to get the win. "It gives us a lot of confidence going into the last round and hopefully we can finish as high as we can." Tom Baker took five wickets for the victors, while teammate Aaron Green was steady with the bat to finish with 14 not out. ALSO IN SPORT: Michael Russell made 38 runs for Kiewa, who have now been pushed out of the competition's top six. Barnawartha/Chiltern are now eyeing off a clash against Eskdale. Yackandandah, Baranduda and Mt Beauty were also winners on the weekend.

