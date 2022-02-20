PHOTOS
GALLERY: City2City returns in style with more than 2000 entries for Albury to Wodonga fun run
Local News
More than 2000 people ran and walked from Albury to Wodonga on Sunday for the return of City2City.
Our photographer James Wiltshire was on hand to capture some of the competitors as they raised funds for Albury Wodonga Health.
IN OTHER NEWS:
MORE GALLERIES
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News