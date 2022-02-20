sport, local-sport,

A total of 105 runs by Mt Beauty's opening batsmen Greg McLennan and skipper Daniel Saville set the visitors up for success against Dederang on Saturday. McLennan contributed 66 of their 207 runs, with Dederang falling just short by four runs in reply. "He (McLennan) doesn't mess around," Saville said. "That was the key for us I think." It was also a big day for Mt Beauty young gun Toby Derrick, with the 13-year-old taking his first wicket in a first grade game. He then followed it up with another. ALSO IN SPORT: Tristan Mann finished not out with 69 runs for Dederang. The win now takes Mt Beauty to third spot, while Dederang has dropped to fourth. "The ladder is really competitive at the moment and it was a huge game in the context of our season," Saville said. "We obviously want to finish as high as we can with that third place home final advantage in week one."

