A man who slashed a person in his own home and kicked him in the head has had his jail term cut after a judge failed to properly consider his troubled upbringing. Kristopher Lloyd woke the victim in his Thurgoona Street unit in Albury about 3am on December 7, 2019. He said he had something to deliver and the resident opened the door before being hit in the head. Four or five unknown men also entered the home. Lloyd asked the man where his property was, lashed out at him with a box cutter, and kicked him in the head when he fell over. The victim grabbed two kitchen knives and the intruders left with the man's property. The man received cuts to his hands which caused tendon and nerve damage and cuts near his eye. Lloyd was arrested several days later. A check of his phone found messages stating he thought he had cut the man's throat and would face attempted murder charges. He was jailed in the District Court for eight years and would have been eligible for parole in April 2025. Judge Sean Grant noted in his original sentence that his sentence needed to send a strong message to the community. "Home invasion strikes at the rule of law and the fabric of society," he said. "People need to feel safe in their homes. "Home invasion is the first step to anarchy and the destruction of society." IN OTHER NEWS: Lloyd recently appealed to the Supreme Court, arguing the sentence was excessive and that Judge Grant had failed to properly take into account his troubled upbringing. The court heard Lloyd, 32, moved to the Border when he was aged about 10. He said he had been "flogged" as a child, had his arm broken when he was three, and would be tied to a tree for days at a time. Lloyd said his mother was a compulsive liar who had abandoned him at a police station, after which he was taken into care. The 32-year-old has been homeless, battled drug addiction and spent much of his life in and out of custody. He was using ice daily at the time of the home invasion. Lloyd argued in the appeal that while the judge had noted his deprived upbringing, he had failed to determine if there was a causal connection to his offending and if his moral culpability was reduced. Three Supreme Court judges agreed with the submission and noted the original sentence had been "stern". The original prison term was quashed, with Lloyd to instead serve a minimum of three years and three months, with a maximum sentence of five years and three months. He will be able to apply for parole in July next year.

