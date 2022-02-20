North Albury unit damaged by flames and smoke

news, court-and-crime,

A North Albury home has been damaged by fire, with the property left uninhabitable. Firefighters were called to the Kooba Street unit, near Koonwarra Street, about 3.20pm on Saturday. The blaze started inside the home and burnt out a living area and bedrooms. Firefighters managed to prevent the flames from spreading into the rest of the building. The brick property contains three units. Firefighters were on scene for about 45 minutes. The home has been taped off. Also, the cause of the fire remains unclear. IN OTHER NEWS: Meanwhile Wodonga firefighters were called to a car fire in the early hours of Sunday. The vehicle was burnt near the intersection of Old Barnawartha Road and Greenhill Road. A CFA spokeswoman said the blaze was reported about 5.15am. The incident was declared under control after about 20 minutes.

