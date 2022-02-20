sport, local-sport,

It was a huge weekend of Ovens and Murray water polo with a double round played out at the Albury Pool. Coming off the back of success at the Victorian Country Championships last weekend, the Sharks women's side claimed back-to-back wins on Sunday. They first handed reigning premiers Pool Pirates a 19-4 loss, with Leah Dodd claiming five goals. Teammates Phebe McLeod and Cienna Twyford managed a goal each in all quarters, while the Pirates also scored after each break. In a closer encounter, the Sharks then defeated Albury Tigers 8-5. Northside/Wodonga got a win on the board against the Pirates, with Ally Christie leading the way with five goals. Pirates' Georgia Polkinghorne and Annie Lefoe scored three goals each. The Tigers also got a taste of success when they downed Northside/Wodonga 11-6, with five goals coming from the hand of Matilda Smith. ALSO IN SPORT: In the men's competition, the Tigers were double winners. They first overcame Sharks 15-8 before later taking down the Stingrays 16-7. Tom Duck and Jake Luhrs both scored on four occasions in the latter match. Northside got the better of the Pirates 12-8, with Will Muprhy landing four goals for the victors. Sharks also got their name on the winners list with a 15-6 win against Northside. Ben Douglas scored five goals for the Sharks. There are three rounds remaining in the Ovens and Murray Water Polo Association season before finals commence.

