news, local-news,

A full-length feature film of the Solstice documentary will be finalised this year and rolled out to communities and film festivals across the country. Albury film-maker Helen Newman is "beyond excited" that enough funds have been raised to complete the 60-minute film that has become a voice for survivors of suicide. Newman has thanked the Solstice "village" who has "championed, nurtured and believed in this project over the past four years". The film, which will also be screened as a 27-minute program on ABC Compass later in the year, will be used as a resource to start conversations and unite communities to fight for changes to ensure everyone has access to the right mental health care. Newman will also work with Australian Teachers of Media to create online teaching resources. She will work with a Melbourne production company over the next two months to help put the finishing touches on this powerful and evocative film.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/PDupDCSG52UXrq68xwPPyU/ac30fee7-8ec0-4690-a4ee-46c1be7769be.jpg/r0_227_4896_2993_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg