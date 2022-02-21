coronavirus,

Cases of COVID-19 continue to fall across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD), as the state drops below 5000 new daily cases for the first time since last year. NSW Health has also reported the death of one person from the Riverina region with COVID-19. On Monday, NSW Health reported 183 new cases of COVID-19 in the MLHD. These cases are made up of 161 positive rapid antigen test results, and 22 PCR tests. It is a drop from yesterday's local count of 219 cases across the Murrumbidgee. There are currently 4262 active cases of the virus across the health district, with 22 patients being cared for in hospital, including one in the ICU. On Monday the MLHD reported the death of a woman in her 70s from the Leeton local government area (LGA) and a male in his 80s from the Murrumbidgee LGA, one being from a previous reporting period. "We extend our sincere condolences to the families and loved ones," an MLHD spokesperson said. There have been 39 deaths associated with COVID across the MLHD since July 1 last year. IN OTHER NEWS: Across the state, 4916 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths were reported in the 24 hours to 4pm. It is the first time New South Wales has recorded daily new case numbers below 5000 since December 21, when the state had 3763 cases of the virus. There are 1288 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the state, with 74 in ICU. Hospitalisation numbers are slightly up on yesterday, when 1280 patients were being cared for, however ICU numbers are down from the 77 patients under care yesterday. The state's population aged 16 years and over is 94.3 per cent double vaccinated, while 95.7 per cent have had their first COVID-19 vaccine shot. 51.6 per cent have had their third dose of vaccine. Those aged between 12 and 15 years are 79 per cent double vaccinated, while 83.6 per cent have had their first dose. Of those aged 5 to 11 years old, 46.7 per cent have had their first vaccine dose. The federal government's online vaccine clinic finder can be used to locate a clinic and book a jab. For assistance accessing a COVID-19 test or vaccination, call the Murrumbidgee COVID-19 Hotline on 1800 831 099.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/135794542/eb67b830-e934-419f-aa07-ba6adc953c3d.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg