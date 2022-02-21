sport, australian-rules-football, lockhart, abe wooden, future

Lockhart officials have been overwhelmed by the 'stunning' response to the club's chronic player shortage. The Demons went public with the club's plight earlier this month. They told The Border Mail it needed another 20 players or face the alternative of 12 months on the sidelines. Club vice-president Abe Wooden said the club's immediate future looked a lot brighter than two weeks ago. "The response has been overwhelming and there's been a stunning turnaround," Wooden said. "The atmosphere around the club has lifted immensely. "We have been averaging 25 senior players at training over the past fortnight. "Most nights there are also 30 members and supporters on the sidelines watching. "Things are a lot more positive than what they were a couple of weeks ago - that's for sure. "In fact, I haven't seen the club this up and about in February, since I was about 10-years-old." Wooden revealed the Demons had already signed 10 new players with further recruits expected to commit before the end of the month. "We have probably signed at least 10 new players," he said. "There are at least half-a-dozen more in the pipeline that have either been to training or are going to come. "Hopefully we get them all signed up as well. "We haven't hit our targets yet but the way we are tracking we will go above and beyond. "We have had a few locals come back "We have picked up a few recruits from other clubs, mainly from Wagga. "More importantly they are really good people and that's what the club has prided itself on in the past. "It's a huge relief and there a quite a few people like myself involved with the club that have been sleeping a bit easier at night "We were optimistic about the club's future and we weren't really sure. "But with the players coming on board and the support of the community as a whole, I'm feeling good about the season ahead." ALSO IN SPORT: Wooden said the league had also showed immense support. "League president Phil Bouffler has been to a couple of meetings," he said. "The Hume league has been awesome and really put our mind at ease and I can't thank them enough."

