sport, local-sport,

Wodonga's Zach Murray posted another top 10 finish at the Murray River event at Cobram Barooga Golf Club. Murray was tied for sixth in the $200,000 tournament. Twenty-four-year-old Murray shot 14-under - a week after finishing tied eighth at the Vic Open - six shots behind winner Hannah Green. ALSO IN SPORT: The major winner became the first female golfer to win a mixed-gender four-round pro event on a major world tour. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/d87dd42b-560a-4ce7-9649-0997f14dc73b.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg