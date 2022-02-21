Wodonga's Zach Murray tied sixth at Murray River event at Cobram Barooga
Local Sport
Wodonga's Zach Murray posted another top 10 finish at the Murray River event at Cobram Barooga Golf Club.
Murray was tied for sixth in the $200,000 tournament.
Twenty-four-year-old Murray shot 14-under - a week after finishing tied eighth at the Vic Open - six shots behind winner Hannah Green.
The major winner became the first female golfer to win a mixed-gender four-round pro event on a major world tour.
