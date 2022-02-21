sport, australian-rules-football,

Ovens and Murray League umpires Hayden Pearson and Sean Miller have been promoted to the VFL Development Squad ahead of the upcoming season. The pair will have the opportunity to oversee matches in the NAB League and VFLW, after impressing during their time involved with the Ovens and Murray and V/Line Community Umpiring Academy. At just 19-years-old, field umpire Pearson has 138 games to his name, while 20-year-old boundary umpire Miller has done 133. The duo, who are also best mates, presided over the 2018 and 2019 O and M senior grand finals. "For the first year, I had played in the thirds grand final and won that (with Rovers) and then umpired the seniors," Miller said. Pearson agreed there were both nerves and excitement for the biggest day on the league's calendar. "Especially being so young and getting thrown in the deep end getting that gig when I was 16, that was a pretty cool experience," Pearson said. "To have the likes of Michael Newton and Daniel Cross, all ex-AFL players, the standard is really good. ALSO IN SPORT: "I was a bit nervous, but I think I grew a thick skin pretty early on with umpiring. You have to be focused 100 per cent all the time through each quarter." What started as a way to make some pocket money evolved into a passion. "I was doing a fun run in Wangaratta and there was some money on the line," Pearson said. "I didn't realise until I came fourth and missed out. One of my umpires mentioned I should get into umpiring because the money I missed out on I would get every week just doing some boundary games. "I slowly moved into field and haven't turned back since." The pair now dream of one day making it to the AFL. "That's definitely the dream," Miller said. Pearson agreed. "It's a bit of a long road towards there. My mind is in the now, but hopefully I can get there in a few years," he said. "It's a bit of a long process because of the longevity you can have at a high level." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/b2b73a8c-91e1-46f0-83cc-cb61d48fd068.jpg/r167_372_1509_1130_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg