The Ron Stubbs-trained Tap 'N' Run has been installed as an $8-chance for the $500,000 Country Championships final at Randwick next month after qualifying at Wagga on Saturday. Both the Gary Colvin-trained Another One and Tap 'N' Run will represent the SDRA in the final with four remaining Qualifiers to be held. Tap 'N' Run produced an eye-catching second, storming home from well back in the field to get within half-a-length of the winner with Jack Martin aboard. Adding further merit to the run, Tap 'N' Run produced the fastest last 600m split of the race on a track that seemed to favour frontrunners on the day. Stubbs said the owners would now head to Randwick with a swagger in their step with Tap 'N' Run a genuine hope in the lucrative feature. "I was very happy with the run and the horse could've hardly gone any better, other than winning," Stubbs said. "It's a huge thrill for everyone involved to make the final and be part of one of the most sought after races for country-trained horses. "It's the first time the stable has experienced making the final and now that we have booked our spot, we are going to enjoy the journey." Another One will contest a second consecutive Country Championships final after running second in the race last year. Stubbs felt running second to Another One at Wagga was a strong form pointer for the final with the Colvin-trained galloper a $6-chance in futures markets. "To be honest I think generally in the past that the SDRA horses aren't quite as good as some of the other horses from other areas that are in the final," he said. "But if you look at the record of SDRA horses in the final, it says otherwise with Another One (second), Bennelong Dancer (third) and O'So Hazy (third) all running big races in recent years. "I'm hoping we can further enhance the SDRA record this year." ALSO IN SPORT The Wagga track was a talking point on Saturday with six of the eight winners racing close to the speed. Stubbs said plenty of participants commented on how the track was playing. "The general comment on course was that the track was favouring on pace runners," he said. "Tap 'N' Run defied the trend and was able to make good ground from well back. "But quite often there is talk of track bias and race patterns and I'm not sure if it's warranted - it can be murky waters at times." Stubbs said Martin was glowing in his assessment of Tap 'N' Run. "Jack jumped off the horse and said 'this horse should prove to be more than competitive in the final.'

