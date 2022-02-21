sport, local-sport,

Jordan Hore and Ryan Luty have left Wangaratta to join Albury United in the biggest move of the summer so far. The key midfielders were central to last season's rivalry which eventually saw the two clubs named joint-champions after finishing level on points at the top of the ladder. Landing the pair is a huge boost to the Greens in their quest to win a first outright title since 2015, while Wangaratta's credentials as one of the AWFA powerhouses now face their most serious examination. Luty, 31, admitted the move had turned a few heads. "There was a bit of a question considering last season I came and trained with United early on and then made the move to Wang," he said. "Everyone was a little bit sceptical about whether I was going to be at United (this season) but I was the first person to register and get on the books. "I'm fully committed and I think the boys have all accepted that. "There were a few sideways glances early on in the piece but I wouldn't change it because I think the rivalry last season was really good for the league." Hore was one of the competition's stand-out players last season but revealed the boots almost stayed in the cupboard for 2022. "In all honesty, I didn't even plan on playing this year," he said. "I'm in the middle of applying for the police force down in Melbourne and I had no idea what that meant for the coming months. "Coming out of high school, it was the only thing I'd planned on, since my Dad's a cop. "Hearing some of the stories he comes back from work with, it sounds like a pretty interesting job. 'Every day's different but it can take a fair while (to get in) so I figured if I was going to play anywhere, it should be closer to home and most of my mates are at United so that was a driving factor." Luty, like Hore, spent time playing NPL and is excited about working under United's new coaching triumvirate this season. "We're really fortunate that we've got three ex-Murray coaches (Matt Campbell, Elliot Jones and Dave Smith) who are all sharing the senior role," he said. ALSO IN SPORT: "That means I can take a bit of a backward step and be a leader in the squad as opposed to someone who's making those coaching decisions like last year. "I found it hard, having that divide between the players and being a player myself. I think it's easier to be a coach who can have that divide. "It's really hard to focus all my energy on one side of things, especially with my body the way it is and the injuries I've had over the past few seasons. I want to be able to focus on getting that right and having a good couple of seasons left while I can." Travel time to Wangaratta was a factor for both players, but their experience with the Devils was positive. "It was good fun," Hore said. "It's always good to have that break, away from whatever's going on during the week, and Wang was awesome. The only problem was the travel, it's 45 minutes there and back but other than that, they were great. "The coaching staff at United will be good. "I've known Dave since I was in under-14s at Murray and 'EJ' and 'Camo' were the senior coaches there so I had them for a fair bit as well. "I've played with Ben Smith since I was about 12 and I figured it would be a pretty good year to all play together. "Everyone wants to win and with the side we've got, it should be good fun." Luty and Hore will be immediately reunited with their former team-mates in Round 1 when United make the trip to Wangaratta. "I've got a lot of respect for Wangaratta and the time I spent there," Luty said. "They're a really good club and they looked after me a lot but I had to make the best decision for me at this time. "The squad at United looks good and we've got a bit of depth, which is nice to see, considering the last two seasons and what teams have had to deal with as far as low numbers are concerned. "We've had good numbers at training and we seem to have a good couple of squads together." United face Boomers in the postponed 2021 FA Cup final at La Trobe University on Saturday, kicking off at 6pm after the women's final between United and St Pats. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/131362666/2b7d3558-44e2-432e-a305-eeb1328268ad.jpg/r555_453_4498_2681_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg