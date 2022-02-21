sport, local-sport,

Old fashioned elbow grease and a greater commitment are behind St Patrick's surge back into the top six in Cricket Albury-Wodonga provincial. The Patties ended Wodonga Raiders' finals hopes on Saturday. The preliminary finalists signed Victorian Premier Cricket all-rounder Liam Scammell over winter, but were hovering around second bottom until successive wins over New City and Raiders. "We sat down after the T20s and decided we needed to put in a bit more hard work and just commit to each other a little bit more and we've got a bit of belief back," top order bat Matt Crawshaw offered. "For sure, (our confidence took a hit), we dropped the majority of the T20s, we knew we were always going to be quite a good one-day side." Scammell posted 158 runs at 18 and nine wickets at 22 by Christmas. ALSO IN SPORT: He's since hit 117 at 39 and snared 12 wickets at 11.

