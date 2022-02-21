news, local-news,

The state government has been accused of attempting to ram through legislation that could impact the public's ability to access important information. The Regulatory Legislation Amendment (Reform) Bill passed through the government-dominated Legislative Assembly on Thursday. The Bill proposes changes to the way the government advertises public notices, and negates the need for them to be published in print newspapers and instead move online. Deakin University communications professor Kristy Hess said she recognised the issue of the digital first narrative, but there was still a strong reliance on printed newspapers in regional and rural Australia, especially among older members of the community. "It's not like people won't shift, but they won't shift tomorrow," she said. IN OTHER NEWS: The Rock reaches for stars and more visitors with new observatory One COVID-19 death reported in Riverina as case numbers drop Road closure set to proceed but only after nearby car wash closes Professor Hess also said government advertising indirectly supports public interest journalism, and the ongoing sustainability of news was tied to the dissemination of government information. Northern Region MP Tania Maxwell said despite a shift to digital platforms, regional newspapers remain an important source of information for local people. "We should be doing both," she said. "I have been speaking to the government about my concerns that shifting the requirement from print to online publication of notices could exclude readers and communities from important information and reduce transparency and participation." Member for South West Coast Roma Britnell said the move demonstrated the 'disconnect between the government and rural and regional Victoria'. "If the pandemic showed us anything, it's that our newspapers are more important than ever in helping get important local information to people," Ms Britnell said. "There are many people - particularly older people - who are not tech or internet savvy and still look to get information like public notices from their local newspaper. "When the government advertises public notices in a local newspaper they are there for everyone to see. They're not hidden away on a website somewhere, impossible to find." Ms Britnell said rural and regional newspapers needed support, and surety, and not another blow from the government. "Taking away a revenue stream from newspapers at a time when they are trying to recover and rebuild from the pandemic is another cruel blow," she said. "We want our regional and rural newspapers to continue flourishing - to tell the stories of local people achieving extraordinary things; to entertain and enliven us; and to provide vital information like public notices to keep us informed."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/FYSdcQc94fx3dT9TC3HQuE/b9f7d45a-bf67-4271-b296-bc43de6eb847.jpg/r0_80_2500_1492_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg