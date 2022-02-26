The River Deck Cafe has gone from being a summer-only kiosk to operating seven days a week plus functions in just six years. This impressive expansion hasn't gone unnoticed with the business winning gold at the NSW Tourism awards in the Tourism Restaurants & Catering Services category in the 2021 awards and the 2019 awards. "A lot has happened in between both of those events so this is a wonderful accomplishment for our team and the border region," River Deck Cafe owner Alex Smit. "We'd like to thank Business NSW and Destination Riverina Murray for their support with the NSW Tourism awards. "The staff and suppliers who looked after each other over the past two years deserve an extra-special thank you." The River Deck team is as motivated as ever to continue working hard to attract tourism to the Murray region. "We have an exceptional location that we want to share with everyone," Alex said. River Deck is located at one of Albury's most idyllic and picturesque locations, on the banks of the Murray River. The award-winning restaurant offers modern Australian cuisine with menus created around natural, native, and local ingredients sourced from incredible regional farmers and producers across Albury, Wodonga, and surrounds. The team is made up of skilled chefs, experienced front-of-house staff and kitchen stewards that are backed by suppliers and other service providers who are crucial to overall success. However, it's the way the team works together that makes the River Cafe special. "Our team works together cohesively to deliver excellent food, beverages and service," Alex said. "Having individuals working together as a team, each motivated to contribute to each other's success is key to delivering quality on a daily basis." The River Deck Cafe team are taking a break until Wednesday March 9. After that they will be back seven-days a week for breakfast and lunch at 48 Noreuil Parade, South Albury. Contact them on (02) 6023 5980 or go to www.riverdeckcafe.com.au.

Delivering quality on a daily basis at River Cafe

Contact them on (02) 6023 5980 or go to www.riverdeckcafe.com.au.