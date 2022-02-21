sport, local-sport,

New names have been added to the list of winners of the O'Connell Cup for the first time in seven years after its return on the weekend. Steve Main and son Harrison, alongside Chad and Nate Kilippel took out the Cup relay at the Tallangatta Pool on Saturday night. However, it wasn't the first time one of them had tasted success at the event, which has a rich history in the town. "I was told Steve won the O'Connell Cup 25-years-ago and has now won it again with his son," Tallangatta Swimming Club secretary Jen Van Amelsvoord said. "We had so many people coming up to see if their names were still on the trophy." Around 80 people converged poolside for the event, which is hoped to remain a regular fixture on the club's calendar. "For a comeback event it was a really good turnout and all we can do is try and build on that next year," Van Amelsvoord said. "We had really good feedback that the vibe was just great." ALSO IN SPORT: The O'Connell Cup was first established back in 1965 as the Tallangatta Carnival Relay, with the town's businesses and families going head-to-head in the pool. It stopped in the mid 1990s before it was revived in 2012, running until 2015. "Everyone's just pumped to do it again and go bigger and better next year," Van Amelsvoord said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

