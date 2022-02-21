sport, local-sport,

The next generation of female cricket stars from across NSW are going head-to-head in Albury-Wodonga this week. Grounds in both towns are hosting 10 teams across four days of action in the NSW Combined High Schools Girls State Championships. Rosie Blain, Isabel Bush and Clodagh Blain are representing Corowa High School in the Riverina team and Murray High School's Jaidyn-Bree Tschirpig was also chosen from the 33 players who attended trials. Billabong High School trio Kylah Gardiner, Erin Hogan and Callie Metcalf are the other locals in a side featuring girls from Ardlethan, Leeton, Temora, Wagga and Yanco. "Being here this week means everything and it shows public education in the sporting arena, across the state, is huge," Riverina coach Nathan Brookes said. "I'm so impressed with the calibre of girls we've got coming through. "Look at the amount of girls from the Riverina who are playing in the WBBL now and have even gone on to play for Australia. "There's a pathway for them now whereas, previously, CHS was it. "Now they can see what is out there for them and CHS is only the starting point. ALSO IN SPORT: "This week gives the girls an opportunity to play on great grounds, with great facilities. "The Sydney girls get it all the time so it's nice to see the country girls be able to do that as well." Riverina got their campaign off to a strong start on Monday, beating Sydney South West by 16 runs in their first T20 at Martin Park but later going down to Sydney North by eight wickets at Les Cheesley Oval. "There's plenty of strength through the event," Riverina School Sport executive officer Terry Wills said. "We've had fantastic support from Albury City Council and Cricket Albury-Wodonga and when you've got quality people helping to assist a big event and fantastic facilities, it was a no-brainer for us to come here. "Girls cricket is taking off at the top level but there aren't many opportunities like this for the girls. "Two days into the championship, they'll already have played four T20s and then they roll into 50-over games for Wednesday and Thursday. "That opportunity is huge for these girls, who don't often get consistent quality opposition. The very best are getting challenged and the ones that are here for the first time are seeing a fantastic event and a chance to improve their cricket. "In the Riverina, we had our biggest numbers trialling for the team this year so the interest is certainly there." Riverina face Sydney East on Tuesday at Kelly Park from 9:30am before heading to Baranduda for a clash with Sydney West at 1:20pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

