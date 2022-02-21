news, local-news,

Albury principals have appreciated the role of the twice weekly surveillance rapid antigen testing program, after the NSW government announced the transition to a new schools testing program. From Monday, NSW school students and staff will be offered eight RAT kits per student and staff member and will be required to take a test only if they have symptoms. Lavington East Public School principal Nichole Williams said the surveillance testing program had served its purpose for the first four weeks of term four, but it was time for the next testing program. "It's been able to be used diligently enough so that kids or staff remain at home when they are unwell, so it's detected some positive cases that's now led into being able to go into that symptomatic type testing rather than that surveillance testing," she said. Ms Williams said that the surveillance testing had returned COVID-positive results for about 30 students or staff since the beginning of the term. "That's obviously been able to prevent them coming to school and spreading that at school, so they've remained at home and done the right thing," she said. The Scots School principal Mark Geraets said he was grateful to NSW Health for supplying rapid antigen tests for schools and said parents were ready for the next phase in testing. "It's certainly moved on to the fact that parents are now very aware," he said. "We have just fed them so much information about COVID, about symptoms to look for, about keeping safe, about what the school is going through, that they could recite it off by heart. IN OTHER NEWS: "Now they know what to look for and I think giving them that responsibility is certainly the next stage where COVID is going." But Mr Geraets acknowledged the concern that asymptomatic children could go undetected and spread the virus at school. "There's always going to be a fear of the asymptomatic kids coming in and I'm not sure whether that will ever be eradicated," he said. "The fact that we'll have spare supply of RAT tests at school will mean that we can act very quickly in that regard." Ms Williams said the majority of positive tests so far were from children who were asymptomatic. "It could be a concern," she said. Ms Williams said she hadn't yet heard parents' feedback on the change.

