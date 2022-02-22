Albury policeman left with brain injury after Dean Street kicking

news, court-and-crime,

An Albury police officer kicked in the head during a "cowardly and vicious attack" on Dean Street continues to suffer brain damage that impacts every aspect of his life. The policeman had titanium plates inserted into his head - having been left with a large depression in his forehead - following the attack on October 2 last year. He has been diagnosed with a mild to complex brain injury and suffers headaches, fatigue, nerve damage and sleeplessness nearly five months after the attack. Supreme Court Justice Robert Beech-Jones said despite the community shock and outrage arising from such an assault, alleged attacker Jacob Hamilton was entitled to bail. The court heard the 20-year-old wasn't part of an initial fight involving his friends about 8.30pm. Two police officers went to separate the pair, and Hamilton's friend was being subdued on the ground. The court heard the apprentice plasterer looked around, took several steps forward and booted the officer before fleeing. "To describe the attack on the victim as 'a kick to the head' is to risk significantly underestimating the force of the blow," Justice Beech-Jones said. "The victim immediately felt immense pain, dizziness, noticed a large depression in the middle of his forehead and had blood dripping from his nose." Justice Beech-Jones said the police member was then transported to hospital. "In the weeks following he underwent specialist surgical intervention, involving the insertion of titanium plates in his head," he said. "A photo of the victim has been tendered on the application, showing him after the surgery. IN OTHER NEWS: "It is confronting." The court heard the injuries had impacted the officer's ability to care for his young children and affected his work, and the member opposed Hamilton's bid to be released. The incident was caught on security cameras and Hamilton was allegedly identified by his friend due to his clothing. The court heard the 20-year-old later went to the police station and identified himself in the video footage and he was remanded after being charged. Justice Beech-Jones said he had no doubt the community would be shocked and outraged over the assault of a police officer, but Hamilton was entitled to bail.

