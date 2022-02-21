news, local-news, Cathy McGowan, The Freedom Cage, Refugees, Asylum Seekers, Park Hotel, Former Indi MP

Former Indi MP Cathy McGowan spent an hour in a cage on a Melbourne street to protest against the indefinite detention of refugees and asylum seekers. Ms McGowan stood in The Freedom Cage outside Park Hotel between 11am and noon on Sunday as part of the ongoing campaign to release those detained inside. A member of Rural Australians For Refugees, she told The Border Mail she had been motivated by "the incredible frustration I have that this is still going on and hasn't been resolved". She was surprised by the level of community support, with car horns honked in solidarity and passers-by taking pamphlets. "It was worthwhile in raising the profile of the nastiness of this particular government policy," she said. "It's got no purpose, it's just done for spite and I think it's wrong they should be in indefinite detention for nine years. IN OTHER NEWS: "Community detention is just so much cheaper, it's more humane. "I think also the general community feeling has really shifted on this one. "After the (Novak Djokovic) tennis player debacle and everyone experiencing COVID and lockdown, people are much more sympathetic to these refugees." Minister for Home Affairs Karen Andrews, in answer to a question from Mayo MP Rebekha Sharkie, told Parliament last week some detainees could not be released into community detention. "Some of those are because of character grounds, some of those are because of quite considerable health issues related to those individuals," she said. "But what I can assure the member is that we are working to have those people resettled as soon as we possibly can, and we will continue to do that." During the protest, Ms McGowan FaceTimed with some of the hotel inmates, who expressed their gratitude for her efforts. "That was very, very emotional," she said. "I just felt so sad for them, for nine years in those rooms."

